On today's episode we feature an in-depth interview with Dr. Julia Marcus (Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School) and Dr. Stefan Baral (Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health), two infectious disease epidemiologists, on public health messaging around COVID-19 -- what we're getting right and where we're going terribly wrong. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.39 Public Health Messaging on COVID-19 with Drs. Julia Marcus and Stefan Baral
On today's episode we feature an in-depth intervi…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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