Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.39 Public Health Messaging on COVID-19 with Drs. Julia Marcus and Stefan Baral
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3.39 Public Health Messaging on COVID-19 with Drs. Julia Marcus and Stefan Baral

On today's episode we feature an in-depth intervi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we feature an in-depth interview with Dr. Julia Marcus (Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School) and Dr. Stefan Baral (Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health), two infectious disease epidemiologists, on public health messaging around COVID-19 -- what we're getting right and where we're going terribly wrong. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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