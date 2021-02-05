Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.40 COVID-19 Vaccines, Origin of SARS-CoV-2, and Pandemic Mitigation with Prof Francois Balloux
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3.40 COVID-19 Vaccines, Origin of SARS-CoV-2, and Pandemic Mitigation with Prof Francois Balloux

On today's episode we're joined by geneticist Dr.…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we're joined by geneticist Dr. Francois Balloux, the Director of the University College London Genetics Institute and professor of computational systems biology, on pandemic mitigation, SARS-CoV-2 variants, how news and social media amplify fear over fact, opening schools, lethality and risk, the origin of SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and vaccine escape, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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