On today's episode we're joined by geneticist Dr. Francois Balloux, the Director of the University College London Genetics Institute and professor of computational systems biology, on pandemic mitigation, SARS-CoV-2 variants, how news and social media amplify fear over fact, opening schools, lethality and risk, the origin of SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and vaccine escape, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.40 COVID-19 Vaccines, Origin of SARS-CoV-2, and Pandemic Mitigation with Prof Francois Balloux
On today's episode we're joined by geneticist Dr.…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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