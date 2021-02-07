For today's special episode, we sat down with Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University for an outdoor in-person interview. We take a deep dive into his work from 2000 all the way up to present day: his career from 2000 to 2010, his move to Stanford, and his work on COVID-19. We take a deep dive into his work on COVID-19: IFR, shielding ratio, the question of whether lockdown works, opening schools, and what public health policy should be. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.41 Building a Meta-Research Career and Constructing COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. John Ioannidis
For today's special episode, we sat down with Dr.…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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