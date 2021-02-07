Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.41 Building a Meta-Research Career and Constructing COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. John Ioannidis
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3.41 Building a Meta-Research Career and Constructing COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. John Ioannidis

For today's special episode, we sat down with Dr.…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

For today's special episode, we sat down with Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University for an outdoor in-person interview. We take a deep dive into his work from 2000 all the way up to present day: his career from 2000 to 2010, his move to Stanford, and his work on COVID-19. We take a deep dive into his work on COVID-19: IFR, shielding ratio, the question of whether lockdown works, opening schools, and what public health policy should be. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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