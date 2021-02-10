For today's episode, we sit down with Drs. Ade Adamson of the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School and Ben Mazer of Johns Hopkins Hospital to discuss their new paper out now in the New England Journal of Medicine titled "The Rapid Rise in Cutaneous Melanoma Diagnoses". It's one of the best papers you'll read all year. Melanoma Diagnoses: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsb2019760 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.42 Overdiagnosis and Cutaneous Melanoma Diagnoses with Dr. Adewole Adamson and Dr. Benjamin Mazer
For today's episode, we sit down with Drs. Ade Ad…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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