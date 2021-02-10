Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.42 Overdiagnosis and Cutaneous Melanoma Diagnoses with Dr. Adewole Adamson and Dr. Benjamin Mazer
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3.42 Overdiagnosis and Cutaneous Melanoma Diagnoses with Dr. Adewole Adamson and Dr. Benjamin Mazer

For today's episode, we sit down with Drs. Ade Ad…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

For today's episode, we sit down with Drs. Ade Adamson of the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School and Ben Mazer of Johns Hopkins Hospital to discuss their new paper out now in the New England Journal of Medicine titled "The Rapid Rise in Cutaneous Melanoma Diagnoses". It's one of the best papers you'll read all year. Melanoma Diagnoses: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMsb2019760 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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