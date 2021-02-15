Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.43 Reviewing the Beat AML Master Trial
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-26:44

3.43 Reviewing the Beat AML Master Trial

On today’s episode we review the findings of the …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today’s episode we review the findings of the Beat AML study as published in Nature Medicine in an article titled “Precision medicine treatment in acute myeloid leukemia using prospective genomic profiling: feasibility and preliminary efficacy of the Beat AML Master Trial”. Beat AML: doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-1089-8 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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