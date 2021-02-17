Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.44 The Role of Philosophy, COVID-19 Policy, and COVID-19 Exceptionalism with Dr. Alex John London
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3.44 The Role of Philosophy, COVID-19 Policy, and COVID-19 Exceptionalism with Dr. Alex John London

Today we sit down with Dr. Alex John London, the …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Alex John London, the Clara L. West Professor of Ethics and Philosophy and Director of the Center for Ethics and Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, to discuss the role of philosophy, COVID-19 exceptionalism, and various aspects of COVID-19 health policy including masking, vaccination, and schools. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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