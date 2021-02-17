Today we sit down with Dr. Alex John London, the Clara L. West Professor of Ethics and Philosophy and Director of the Center for Ethics and Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, to discuss the role of philosophy, COVID-19 exceptionalism, and various aspects of COVID-19 health policy including masking, vaccination, and schools. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.44 The Role of Philosophy, COVID-19 Policy, and COVID-19 Exceptionalism with Dr. Alex John London
Today we sit down with Dr. Alex John London, the …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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