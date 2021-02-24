On today's episode we interview Dr. Bryan Carmody, commonly known as the Sheriff of Sodium. He's a pediatric nephrologist at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Virginia. We talk with him about the USMLE Steps (Step 1, Step 2, and Step 2 CS), their usefulness, their origins, and how to reform them. We also break down and discuss the inner workings of residency matching and the M.D. and D.O. designations. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.45 USMLE Steps, Residency Match, & M.D. vs D.O. with Dr. Bryan Carmody
On today's episode we interview Dr. Bryan Carmody…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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