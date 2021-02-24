Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.45 USMLE Steps, Residency Match, & M.D. vs D.O. with Dr. Bryan Carmody
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3.45 USMLE Steps, Residency Match, & M.D. vs D.O. with Dr. Bryan Carmody

On today's episode we interview Dr. Bryan Carmody…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we interview Dr. Bryan Carmody, commonly known as the Sheriff of Sodium. He's a pediatric nephrologist at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Virginia. We talk with him about the USMLE Steps (Step 1, Step 2, and Step 2 CS), their usefulness, their origins, and how to reform them. We also break down and discuss the inner workings of residency matching and the M.D. and D.O. designations. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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