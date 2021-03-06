Today we interview Dr. Luc Morris of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "Response Rates to Anti-PD-1 Immunotherapy in Microsatellite-Stable Solid Tumors With 10 or More Mutations per Megabase". Response Rates: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.7684 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.48 The Predictive Value of High Tumor Mutational Burden with Dr. Luc Morris
Today we interview Dr. Luc Morris of Memorial Slo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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