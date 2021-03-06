Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.48 The Predictive Value of High Tumor Mutational Burden with Dr. Luc Morris
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3.48 The Predictive Value of High Tumor Mutational Burden with Dr. Luc Morris

Today we interview Dr. Luc Morris of Memorial Slo…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Luc Morris of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "Response Rates to Anti-PD-1 Immunotherapy in Microsatellite-Stable Solid Tumors With 10 or More Mutations per Megabase". Response Rates: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.7684 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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