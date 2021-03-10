Today we interview Dr. Robert Freudenthal, a psychiatrist in training at Barnet Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust in London, UK. We talk abut the power of the state and its role in public health policy. We focus specifically on how governments worldwide have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, from extreme lockdowns to harm reduction advisories. We discuss how policy can be medical overreach as well as how it interplays with the criminal justice system and racial and class inequities. Finally, we discuss censorship and the need for trust and honesty in messaging. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.49 The Role of Government in Public Health and in COVID-19 Policy with Dr. Robert Freudenthal
Today we interview Dr. Robert Freudenthal, a psyc…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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