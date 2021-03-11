Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.50 Evildoer Marty Makary [SHORT]
0:00
-11:14

3.50 Evildoer Marty Makary [SHORT]

On today's SHORT episode, we talk about censorshi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's SHORT episode, we talk about censorship, Facebook, Twitter, and the "evildoer" Dr. Marty Makary. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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