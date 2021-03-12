On today's episode we interview Youyang Gu, an independent data scientist who created some of the most models of the COVID-19 pandemic. He talks us through how he made the projections. His work is available on his website: https://covid19-projections.com/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.51 COVID-19 Modeling with Youyang Gu
On today's episode we interview Youyang Gu, an in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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