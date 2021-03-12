Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.51 COVID-19 Modeling with Youyang Gu
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3.51 COVID-19 Modeling with Youyang Gu

On today's episode we interview Youyang Gu, an in…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we interview Youyang Gu, an independent data scientist who created some of the most models of the COVID-19 pandemic. He talks us through how he made the projections. His work is available on his website: https://covid19-projections.com/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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