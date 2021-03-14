Today we interview Dr. Bob Wachter, the Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. We talk about a wide range of topics including medicine, leadership, SARS-CoV-2, and social media. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.52 Medicine, Leadership, SARS-CoV-2, and Social Media with Dr. Bob Wachter
Today we interview Dr. Bob Wachter, the Chair of …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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