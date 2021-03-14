Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.52 Medicine, Leadership, SARS-CoV-2, and Social Media with Dr. Bob Wachter
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3.52 Medicine, Leadership, SARS-CoV-2, and Social Media with Dr. Bob Wachter

Today we interview Dr. Bob Wachter, the Chair of …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Bob Wachter, the Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. We talk about a wide range of topics including medicine, leadership, SARS-CoV-2, and social media. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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