Today we interview Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infectious disease specialist at Penn Medicine. We talk about updates on all things COVID-19 and we look back at how treatments, risk assessment, and behavior have changed. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.53 Updates on COVID-19 and Looking Back Over the Last Year with Dr. Aaron Richterman
Today we interview Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infec…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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