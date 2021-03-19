Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.53 Updates on COVID-19 and Looking Back Over the Last Year with Dr. Aaron Richterman
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3.53 Updates on COVID-19 and Looking Back Over the Last Year with Dr. Aaron Richterman

Today we interview Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infec…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infectious disease specialist at Penn Medicine. We talk about updates on all things COVID-19 and we look back at how treatments, risk assessment, and behavior have changed. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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