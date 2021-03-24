Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an associate professor in the Northeastern University Department of Philosophy and Religion, to discuss the morality and philosophical backbone behind COVID-19 vaccine distribution and how we should define equity; cancel culture and its historical longevity; and the impossibility (at least in the USA) of Zero COVID-19. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.55 Equity in Vaccine Distribution, Cancel Culture, and Zero COVID-19 with Dr. Matthew Smith
Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an asso…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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