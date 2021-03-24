Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.55 Equity in Vaccine Distribution, Cancel Culture, and Zero COVID-19 with Dr. Matthew Smith
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3.55 Equity in Vaccine Distribution, Cancel Culture, and Zero COVID-19 with Dr. Matthew Smith

Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an asso…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an associate professor in the Northeastern University Department of Philosophy and Religion, to discuss the morality and philosophical backbone behind COVID-19 vaccine distribution and how we should define equity; cancel culture and its historical longevity; and the impossibility (at least in the USA) of Zero COVID-19. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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