On today's episode we talk with popular guest Dr. Chris Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada about mapping out a career path after medical school and about his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "Evolution of the Randomized Clinical Trial in the Era of Precision Oncology". The Oncology RCT: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.0379 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.57 Career Paths and Evolution of the Oncology Randomized Clinical Trial with Dr. Christopher Booth
On today's episode we talk with popular guest Dr.…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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