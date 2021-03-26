Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.57 Career Paths and Evolution of the Oncology Randomized Clinical Trial with Dr. Christopher Booth
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3.57 Career Paths and Evolution of the Oncology Randomized Clinical Trial with Dr. Christopher Booth

On today's episode we talk with popular guest Dr.…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we talk with popular guest Dr. Chris Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada about mapping out a career path after medical school and about his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "Evolution of the Randomized Clinical Trial in the Era of Precision Oncology". The Oncology RCT: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.0379 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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