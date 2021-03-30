Today we are joined by genomicist Dr. Nathan Pearson, founder of Root (rootdeep.com), to discuss which genetic alterations in the host predispose to SARS-CoV-2 acquisition and bad outcomes. Gift of Life: www.giftoflife.org/page/content/covid19faq Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.59 Genetic Alterations Linked to SARS-CoV-2 Acquisition and Bad Outcomes with Dr. Nathan Pearson
Today we are joined by genomicist Dr. Nathan Pear…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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