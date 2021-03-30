Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.59 Genetic Alterations Linked to SARS-CoV-2 Acquisition and Bad Outcomes with Dr. Nathan Pearson
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3.59 Genetic Alterations Linked to SARS-CoV-2 Acquisition and Bad Outcomes with Dr. Nathan Pearson

Today we are joined by genomicist Dr. Nathan Pear…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by genomicist Dr. Nathan Pearson, founder of Root (rootdeep.com), to discuss which genetic alterations in the host predispose to SARS-CoV-2 acquisition and bad outcomes. Gift of Life: www.giftoflife.org/page/content/covid19faq Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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