Today we are joined by guest Dr. Carl Hart, a behavioral neuroscientist and Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. We discuss his research, his philosophies, and his new book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups." Drug Use for Grown-Ups: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/534657/drug-use-for-grown-ups-by-dr-carl-l-hart/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.61 The Neuroscience and Psychology of Recreational Drug Use in Adults with Dr. Carl Hart
Today we are joined by guest Dr. Carl Hart, a beh…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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