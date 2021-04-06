Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.61 The Neuroscience and Psychology of Recreational Drug Use in Adults with Dr. Carl Hart
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3.61 The Neuroscience and Psychology of Recreational Drug Use in Adults with Dr. Carl Hart

Today we are joined by guest Dr. Carl Hart, a beh…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by guest Dr. Carl Hart, a behavioral neuroscientist and Professor of Psychology at Columbia University. We discuss his research, his philosophies, and his new book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups." Drug Use for Grown-Ups: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/534657/drug-use-for-grown-ups-by-dr-carl-l-hart/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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