Today we are joined by Samantha Godwin, a Resident Fellow for the Information Society Project at Yale Law School, to discuss COVID-19 health policy from a legal and philosophical perspective. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.64 A Legal and Philosophical View on COVID-19 with Samantha Godwin
Today we are joined by Samantha Godwin, a Residen…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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