Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.64 A Legal and Philosophical View on COVID-19 with Samantha Godwin
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3.64 A Legal and Philosophical View on COVID-19 with Samantha Godwin

Today we are joined by Samantha Godwin, a Residen…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by Samantha Godwin, a Resident Fellow for the Information Society Project at Yale Law School, to discuss COVID-19 health policy from a legal and philosophical perspective. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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