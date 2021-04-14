Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.65 Banning Books, Social Media, & Medical Education with Dr. Adam Cifu
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3.65 Banning Books, Social Media, & Medical Education with Dr. Adam Cifu

Today we bring back popular guest Dr. Adam Cifu, …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we bring back popular guest Dr. Adam Cifu, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, to talk about the idea of banning books. the power of social media, and the current state of medical education. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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