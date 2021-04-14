Today we bring back popular guest Dr. Adam Cifu, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, to talk about the idea of banning books. the power of social media, and the current state of medical education. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.65 Banning Books, Social Media, & Medical Education with Dr. Adam Cifu
Today we bring back popular guest Dr. Adam Cifu, …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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