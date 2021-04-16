Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.66 COVID-19 Policies and Progressing Past Disagreement with Dr. Martin Kulldorff
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3.66 COVID-19 Policies and Progressing Past Disagreement with Dr. Martin Kulldorff

Today we talk with Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Profes…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we talk with Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, about COVID-19 health policy and about disagreement. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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