On today's episode, we interview Dr. Jeffrey Flier, an esteemed endocrinologist and physician researcher who was Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University for nine years (2007-2016). We talk about his career in academic medicine as well as the challenges of 2021. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.68 A Career in Academic Medicine & Challenges of 2021 with Former Harvard Dean, Dr. Jeffrey Flier
On today's episode, we interview Dr. Jeffrey Flie…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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