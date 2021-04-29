Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.68 A Career in Academic Medicine & Challenges of 2021 with Former Harvard Dean, Dr. Jeffrey Flier
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3.68 A Career in Academic Medicine & Challenges of 2021 with Former Harvard Dean, Dr. Jeffrey Flier

On today's episode, we interview Dr. Jeffrey Flie…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, we interview Dr. Jeffrey Flier, an esteemed endocrinologist and physician researcher who was Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University for nine years (2007-2016). We talk about his career in academic medicine as well as the challenges of 2021. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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