Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.70 The Motivation We Need to Reach the End of the COVID-19 Pandemic with Dr. Monica Gandhi
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3.70 The Motivation We Need to Reach the End of the COVID-19 Pandemic with Dr. Monica Gandhi

Today we sit down with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associa…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF/ San Francisco General Hospital, and medical director of the HIV Clinic at SFGH. We talk about ending COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, vaccination boosters, and more. She gives us the motivation we all need right now. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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