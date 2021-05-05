Today we sit down with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and the inaugural Vice Dean for Population Health and Health Equity in the UCSF School of Medicine. We talk about mentorship throughout a career, the unique value of epidemiology and biostatistics, finding passion in your work, disparities in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.71 How Research Influences Policy with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo
Today we sit down with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Doming…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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