Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.71 How Research Influences Policy with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo
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3.71 How Research Influences Policy with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo

Today we sit down with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Doming…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and the inaugural Vice Dean for Population Health and Health Equity in the UCSF School of Medicine. We talk about mentorship throughout a career, the unique value of epidemiology and biostatistics, finding passion in your work, disparities in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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