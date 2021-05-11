Today we're joined by Dr. Daniel Meyers of the University of Calgary who's here to discuss his new paper out now in the Journal of Cancer Policy. It's titled "Industry payments to US physicians for cancer therapeutics: An analysis of the 2016–2018 open payments datasets". Industry payments: doi.org/10.1016/j.jcpo.2021.100283 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.72 Industry Payments to US Physicians for Cancer Therapeutics with Dr. Daniel Meyers
Today we're joined by Dr. Daniel Meyers of the Un…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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