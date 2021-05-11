Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.72 Industry Payments to US Physicians for Cancer Therapeutics with Dr. Daniel Meyers
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3.72 Industry Payments to US Physicians for Cancer Therapeutics with Dr. Daniel Meyers

Today we're joined by Dr. Daniel Meyers of the Un…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we're joined by Dr. Daniel Meyers of the University of Calgary who's here to discuss his new paper out now in the Journal of Cancer Policy. It's titled "Industry payments to US physicians for cancer therapeutics: An analysis of the 2016–2018 open payments datasets". Industry payments: doi.org/10.1016/j.jcpo.2021.100283 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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