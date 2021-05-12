On today's episode, we have a short monologue for you on the recent CheckMate 577 study that was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The title of the paper is "Adjuvant Nivolumab in Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer". CheckMate 577: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2032125 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.73 CheckMate 577: Adjuvant Nivolumab in Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
On today's episode, we have a short monologue for…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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