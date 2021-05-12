Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.73 CheckMate 577: Adjuvant Nivolumab in Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
0:00
-15:38

3.73 CheckMate 577: Adjuvant Nivolumab in Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

On today's episode, we have a short monologue for…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, we have a short monologue for you on the recent CheckMate 577 study that was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The title of the paper is "Adjuvant Nivolumab in Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer". CheckMate 577: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2032125 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.