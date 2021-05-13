Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.74 Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology with Dr. Roxana Daneshjou
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3.74 Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology with Dr. Roxana Daneshjou

On today's episode, we interview Dr. Roxana Danes…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, we interview Dr. Roxana Daneshjou, a clinical scholar in dermatology and postdoctoral research fellow at Stanford University. We talk about artificial intelligence in dermatology and beyond. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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