Today our guest is Dr. Paul Edward Sax, Clinical Director of the Infectious Disease Clinic and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. We talk about all things COVID-19. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.75 All Things COVID-19 with Infectious Disease Professor Dr. Paul Edward Sax
Today our guest is Dr. Paul Edward Sax, Clinical …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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