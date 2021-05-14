Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.75 All Things COVID-19 with Infectious Disease Professor Dr. Paul Edward Sax
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3.75 All Things COVID-19 with Infectious Disease Professor Dr. Paul Edward Sax

Today our guest is Dr. Paul Edward Sax, Clinical …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today our guest is Dr. Paul Edward Sax, Clinical Director of the Infectious Disease Clinic and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. We talk about all things COVID-19. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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