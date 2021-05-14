Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.76 COVID-19 Transmission in Schools with Dr. Christopher Whaley and Dr. Neeraj Sood
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3.76 COVID-19 Transmission in Schools with Dr. Christopher Whaley and Dr. Neeraj Sood

On today's episode, we invite Dr. Chris Whaley of…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, we invite Dr. Chris Whaley of RAND and Dr. Neeraj Sood of the USC Price School of Public Policy to discuss their new paper titled "Back to School: The Effect of School Visits During COVID-19 on COVID-19 Transmission", out now in the National Bureau of Economic Research. Back to School: doi.org/10.3386/w28645 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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