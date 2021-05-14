On today's episode, we invite Dr. Chris Whaley of RAND and Dr. Neeraj Sood of the USC Price School of Public Policy to discuss their new paper titled "Back to School: The Effect of School Visits During COVID-19 on COVID-19 Transmission", out now in the National Bureau of Economic Research. Back to School: doi.org/10.3386/w28645 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.76 COVID-19 Transmission in Schools with Dr. Christopher Whaley and Dr. Neeraj Sood
On today's episode, we invite Dr. Chris Whaley of…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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