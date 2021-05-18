Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.78 Astronomy, Being a Scientist, and the Culture of the Academy with Dr. Avi Loeb
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3.78 Astronomy, Being a Scientist, and the Culture of the Academy with Dr. Avi Loeb

Today we talk with Dr. Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Sm…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we talk with Dr. Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics about astronomy and the culture of the academy, as well as diving into topics discussed in his new book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth. Extraterrestrial: https://www.hmhbooks.com/shop/books/Extraterrestrial/9780358274551 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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