Today we talk with Dr. Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics about astronomy and the culture of the academy, as well as diving into topics discussed in his new book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth. Extraterrestrial: https://www.hmhbooks.com/shop/books/Extraterrestrial/9780358274551 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.78 Astronomy, Being a Scientist, and the Culture of the Academy with Dr. Avi Loeb
Today we talk with Dr. Avi Loeb of the Harvard-Sm…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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