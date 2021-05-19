On today's episode, we sit down with Dr. Cathrine Axfors of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford (METRICS) to discuss how Sweden responded to COVID-19 and the nation's attention to what policies would be sustainable. We also touch on her paper "Mortality outcomes with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19 from an international collaborative meta-analysis of randomized trials" as well as school closures, data to support mask policies, and more! Hydroxychloroquine: doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22446-z Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.79 Sweden's Stance on COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine, Schools, & Mask Data with Dr. Cathrine Axfors
On today's episode, we sit down with Dr. Cathrine…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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