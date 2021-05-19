Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.79 Sweden's Stance on COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine, Schools, & Mask Data with Dr. Cathrine Axfors
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3.79 Sweden's Stance on COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine, Schools, & Mask Data with Dr. Cathrine Axfors

On today's episode, we sit down with Dr. Cathrine…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, we sit down with Dr. Cathrine Axfors of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford (METRICS) to discuss how Sweden responded to COVID-19 and the nation's attention to what policies would be sustainable. We also touch on her paper "Mortality outcomes with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19 from an international collaborative meta-analysis of randomized trials" as well as school closures, data to support mask policies, and more! Hydroxychloroquine: doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22446-z Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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