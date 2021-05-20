Today we sit down with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada and with Dr. Nathan Cherny of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel to talk about the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS), which aims to improve cancer therapy decision-making. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.80 ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) with Drs. Bishal Gyawali and Nathan Cherny
Today we sit down with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Quee…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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