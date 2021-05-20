Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.80 ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) with Drs. Bishal Gyawali and Nathan Cherny
0:00
-54:24

3.80 ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) with Drs. Bishal Gyawali and Nathan Cherny

Today we sit down with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Quee…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada and with Dr. Nathan Cherny of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel to talk about the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the ESMO-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS), which aims to improve cancer therapy decision-making. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.