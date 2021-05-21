Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.81 Impact of COVID-19 on Sociology, Politics, and Democracy with Genève Campbell
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3.81 Impact of COVID-19 on Sociology, Politics, and Democracy with Genève Campbell

Today we are joined by Genève Campbell, scholar o…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by Genève Campbell, scholar of democracy and government, as we discuss sociology and politics in the context of COVID-19. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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