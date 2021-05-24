Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.82 Classical Hematology Chat on CVT and VITT with Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel
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3.82 Classical Hematology Chat on CVT and VITT with Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel

Today we host a Classical Hematology Chat on thro…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we host a Classical Hematology Chat on thrombosis associated with COVID-19 vaccines. We're joined by Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel of Oregon Health & Science University as we talk about cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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