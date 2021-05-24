Today we host a Classical Hematology Chat on thrombosis associated with COVID-19 vaccines. We're joined by Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel of Oregon Health & Science University as we talk about cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.82 Classical Hematology Chat on CVT and VITT with Drs. Sven Olson and Joseph Shatzel
Today we host a Classical Hematology Chat on thro…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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