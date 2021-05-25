Today we sit down with Dr. Ioana Cristea of the University of Pavia, Italy and the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford to discuss meta-research, reproducibility, and expertise. We also talk about our shared experiences as "early career researchers" (ECRs), also known as Early Stage Investigators, a term coined by the National Institutes of Health to describe researchers who earned their last research degree less than 10 years ago. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.83 MetaResearch, Reproducibility, Expertise, & Early Career Researchers with Dr. Ioana Cristea
Today we sit down with Dr. Ioana Cristea of the U…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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