Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.83 MetaResearch, Reproducibility, Expertise, & Early Career Researchers with Dr. Ioana Cristea
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3.83 MetaResearch, Reproducibility, Expertise, & Early Career Researchers with Dr. Ioana Cristea

Today we sit down with Dr. Ioana Cristea of the U…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Ioana Cristea of the University of Pavia, Italy and the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford to discuss meta-research, reproducibility, and expertise. We also talk about our shared experiences as "early career researchers" (ECRs), also known as Early Stage Investigators, a term coined by the National Institutes of Health to describe researchers who earned their last research degree less than 10 years ago. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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