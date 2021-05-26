We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hematologist/oncologist at the University of California San Diego, to discuss diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We talk about bad cancer drugs and bad Twitter users. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.84 DLBCL, Bad Cancer Drugs and Bad Twitter Users with Dr. Aaron Goodman
We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hemato…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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