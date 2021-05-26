Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.84 DLBCL, Bad Cancer Drugs and Bad Twitter Users with Dr. Aaron Goodman
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3.84 DLBCL, Bad Cancer Drugs and Bad Twitter Users with Dr. Aaron Goodman

We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hemato…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hematologist/oncologist at the University of California San Diego, to discuss diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We talk about bad cancer drugs and bad Twitter users. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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