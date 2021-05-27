Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.85 Med-Psych, Palliative Care, and Respect for Autonomy and Dignity with Dr. Joshua Briscoe
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3.85 Med-Psych, Palliative Care, and Respect for Autonomy and Dignity with Dr. Joshua Briscoe

Our guest today is Dr. Joshua Briscoe of Duke Uni…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Our guest today is Dr. Joshua Briscoe of Duke University. We discuss Med-Psych (a joint internal medicine and psychiatry residency) and how it and palliative care connect to the human side to medicine: providing the care for quality of life and dignity that patients actually need, from comfortable bedding to physician-assisted suicide. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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