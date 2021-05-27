Our guest today is Dr. Joshua Briscoe of Duke University. We discuss Med-Psych (a joint internal medicine and psychiatry residency) and how it and palliative care connect to the human side to medicine: providing the care for quality of life and dignity that patients actually need, from comfortable bedding to physician-assisted suicide. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.85 Med-Psych, Palliative Care, and Respect for Autonomy and Dignity with Dr. Joshua Briscoe
Our guest today is Dr. Joshua Briscoe of Duke Uni…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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