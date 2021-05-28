Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.86 Lenvatinib plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced RCC with Dr. Karine Tawagi
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3.86 Lenvatinib plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced RCC with Dr. Karine Tawagi

Today we bring back our popular Journal Club with…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we bring back our popular Journal Club with a Fellow segment. We're joined by Dr. Karine Tawagi of the Oschner Clinic in Louisiana to discuss the CLEAR trial: "Lenvatinib plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma" as published in the New England Journal of Medicine. CLEAR: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2035716 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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