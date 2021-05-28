Today we bring back our popular Journal Club with a Fellow segment. We're joined by Dr. Karine Tawagi of the Oschner Clinic in Louisiana to discuss the CLEAR trial: "Lenvatinib plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma" as published in the New England Journal of Medicine. CLEAR: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2035716 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.86 Lenvatinib plus Pembrolizumab or Everolimus for Advanced RCC with Dr. Karine Tawagi
Today we bring back our popular Journal Club with…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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