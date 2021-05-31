Today we try something new. We're joined by five esteemed multiple myeloma experts for a back-and-forth round table discussion on the disease, including initial therapy, high risk, and maintenance. Our guests are Dr. Raj Chakraborty of Columbia University, Dr. Sam Rubinstein of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Dr. Manni Mohyuddin of the University of Utah, Dr. Ben Derman of the University of Chicago, and Dr. Kevin Knopf of Highland Hospital. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.87 Round Table on Multiple Myeloma Initial Therapy, High Risk, and Maintenance
Today we try something new. We're joined by five …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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