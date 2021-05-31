Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.87 Round Table on Multiple Myeloma Initial Therapy, High Risk, and Maintenance
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3.87 Round Table on Multiple Myeloma Initial Therapy, High Risk, and Maintenance

Today we try something new. We're joined by five …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we try something new. We're joined by five esteemed multiple myeloma experts for a back-and-forth round table discussion on the disease, including initial therapy, high risk, and maintenance. Our guests are Dr. Raj Chakraborty of Columbia University, Dr. Sam Rubinstein of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Dr. Manni Mohyuddin of the University of Utah, Dr. Ben Derman of the University of Chicago, and Dr. Kevin Knopf of Highland Hospital. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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