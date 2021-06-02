Today's episode is hosted by guest Logan Powell, an incoming medical student at the Texas A&M College of Medicine and creator of this podcast's show notes. He reverse interviews our usual host, Dr. Vinay Prasad, in honor of the one-year anniversary release of Dr. Prasad's book "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer". They explore a few behind-the-scenes stories. Show notes: www.plenarysessionpodcast.com Listen to Malignant with a free 30-day trial of Audible: www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?so…ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.88 Behind the Scenes for the One-Year Anniversary of Malignant with Dr. Vinay Prasad
Today's episode is hosted by guest Logan Powell, …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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