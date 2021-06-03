Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.89 How to Think About COVID-19 Policy with Rare Events and Declining Probabilities
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3.89 How to Think About COVID-19 Policy with Rare Events and Declining Probabilities

Today we have a brief monologue for you on how to…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have a brief monologue for you on how to think about COVID-19 policy in the context of rare event and declining probabilities. We also touch on what to expect from season 4 of this podcast, as season 3 comes to an end. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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