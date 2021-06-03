Today we have a brief monologue for you on how to think about COVID-19 policy in the context of rare event and declining probabilities. We also touch on what to expect from season 4 of this podcast, as season 3 comes to an end. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.89 How to Think About COVID-19 Policy with Rare Events and Declining Probabilities
Today we have a brief monologue for you on how to…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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