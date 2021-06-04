3.90 Redesigning Health Care, Overuse, Burnout, and COVID-19 Groupthink with Dr. Marty Makary

On today's episode, we interview Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health on how he chose his path in medicine, how health care as it is in the United States needs to change, and how groupthink dominated COVID-19 health policy. We discuss a variety of topics from his research on overuse, the prevalence of burnout in healthcare professionals, silos in medicine, to patients' lawsuits against hospitals. We touch on his two books, the latter of which has a new edition coming out next month that addresses COVID-19: Unaccountable: What Hospitals Won't Tell You and How Transparency Can Revolutionize Health Care, and "The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care--and How to Fix It". Unaccountable: https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/unaccountable-9781608198368/ The Price We Pay: https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/the-price-we-pay-9781635575910/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew