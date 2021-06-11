Today we're launching season 4 of Plenary Session! This season we're returning to our love of monologues. On today's episode we talk about highlights from the recent annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.01 Highlights from the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
Today we're launching season 4 of Plenary Session…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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