Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.01 Highlights from the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
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4.01 Highlights from the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Today we're launching season 4 of Plenary Session…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we're launching season 4 of Plenary Session! This season we're returning to our love of monologues. On today's episode we talk about highlights from the recent annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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