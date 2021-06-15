Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.02 The History of Breast Cancer Research and Treatment with Dr. George Sledge
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4.02 The History of Breast Cancer Research and Treatment with Dr. George Sledge

Today we sit down with Dr. George Sledge of the S…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. George Sledge of the Stanford University Medical Center to hear the story of his career and to discuss the history of breast cancer research and treatment. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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