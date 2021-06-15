Today we sit down with Dr. George Sledge of the Stanford University Medical Center to hear the story of his career and to discuss the history of breast cancer research and treatment. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.02 The History of Breast Cancer Research and Treatment with Dr. George Sledge
Today we sit down with Dr. George Sledge of the S…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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