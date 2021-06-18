Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.03 Multiple Myeloma, Productivity Metrics, and Field Changes in Oncology with Dr. Nina Shah
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4.03 Multiple Myeloma, Productivity Metrics, and Field Changes in Oncology with Dr. Nina Shah

Today we're back with another real-life (non-virt…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we're back with another real-life (non-virtual!) interview. We're joined by Dr. Nina Shah of UCSF to discuss her career and her work in mutiple myeloma as well as the complexities of advancing your career -- dealing with productivity metrics like the h-index or the Kardashian index, switching institutions, balancing work with your home life, adapting to the changing field of oncology, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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