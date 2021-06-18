Today we're back with another real-life (non-virtual!) interview. We're joined by Dr. Nina Shah of UCSF to discuss her career and her work in mutiple myeloma as well as the complexities of advancing your career -- dealing with productivity metrics like the h-index or the Kardashian index, switching institutions, balancing work with your home life, adapting to the changing field of oncology, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.03 Multiple Myeloma, Productivity Metrics, and Field Changes in Oncology with Dr. Nina Shah
Today we're back with another real-life (non-virt…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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