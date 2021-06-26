Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.04 Treatment Algorithm for Follicular Lymphoma & Assessing RCTs
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4.04 Treatment Algorithm for Follicular Lymphoma & Assessing RCTs

Today we have a short monologue for you on just a…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have a short monologue for you on just a few topics: a treatment algorithm for follicular lymphoma and our host Dr. Prasad's new paper out now in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation: "Reliable, cheap, fast and few: What is the best study for assessing medical practices? Randomized controlled trials or synthetic control arms?" RCTs or Synthetic Control Arms?: doi.org/10.1111/eci.13580 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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