Today we are joined by Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari of Harvard Medical School to discuss how so many great minds in oncology are leaving cancer research in academia for industry. We also talk about the evidence (or lack thereof) behind the recent FDA approval of aducanumab to treat Alzheimer's disease. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.05 Exodus from Academia and the Regretful FDA Approval of Aducanumab with Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari
Today we are joined by Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari of Ha…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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