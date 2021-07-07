Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.05 Exodus from Academia and the Regretful FDA Approval of Aducanumab with Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari
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4.05 Exodus from Academia and the Regretful FDA Approval of Aducanumab with Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari

Today we are joined by Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari of Ha…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari of Harvard Medical School to discuss how so many great minds in oncology are leaving cancer research in academia for industry. We also talk about the evidence (or lack thereof) behind the recent FDA approval of aducanumab to treat Alzheimer's disease. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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