We sat down in person with Dr. Rahul Banerjee, a BMT/CAR-T fellow at UCSF, to talk about all manner of topics including CAR-T, randomized trials in oncology (and, specifically, Dr. Banerjee's two recent papers out now), social media, treating Multiple Myeloma, and how people make career decisions. What Oncologists Can Learn From COVID-19: doi.org/10.1038/s41571-020-00448-y Are Observational, Real-World Studies Suitable: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.12119 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.06 CAR-T, Oncology RCTs, Social Media, Myeloma, and Career Decisions with Dr. Rahul Banerjee
We sat down in person with Dr. Rahul Banerjee, a …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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