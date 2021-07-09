We have a reverse episode for you today! Emma Greenstreet, a second-year medical student at UCSF, interviews our usual host, Dr. Vinay Prasad on why and how he chose hematology/oncology as a specialty, engaging with criticism, mentorship, medical student rotations, choosing a research project, and urging doctors in academia to aim higher. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.07 Questions from a Medical Student with Emma Greenstreet and Dr. Vinay Prasad
We have a reverse episode for you today! Emma Gre…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes