Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.07 Questions from a Medical Student with Emma Greenstreet and Dr. Vinay Prasad
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4.07 Questions from a Medical Student with Emma Greenstreet and Dr. Vinay Prasad

We have a reverse episode for you today! Emma Gre…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a reverse episode for you today! Emma Greenstreet, a second-year medical student at UCSF, interviews our usual host, Dr. Vinay Prasad on why and how he chose hematology/oncology as a specialty, engaging with criticism, mentorship, medical student rotations, choosing a research project, and urging doctors in academia to aim higher. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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