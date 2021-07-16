In today's quick episode, we talk about our new paper out now in JAMA Network Open titled "The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Votes of April 2021—Implications for the Fate of Accelerated Approval" ODAC Votes: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.3046 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.08 Implications for the Fate of Accelerated Approval from the ODAC Votes of April 2021
In today's quick episode, we talk about our new p…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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