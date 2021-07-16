Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.08 Implications for the Fate of Accelerated Approval from the ODAC Votes of April 2021
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4.08 Implications for the Fate of Accelerated Approval from the ODAC Votes of April 2021

In today's quick episode, we talk about our new p…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In today's quick episode, we talk about our new paper out now in JAMA Network Open titled "The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Votes of April 2021—Implications for the Fate of Accelerated Approval" ODAC Votes: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.3046 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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