Today we have two short monologues for you on recent papers. The first, by popular request, is the problems with the VISION trial, which treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with lutetium-177–PSMA-617 (Lu-177–PSMA-617) radioligand therapy and standard of care. The second is on the paper recently published in Science titled "Fecal microbiota transplant promotes response in immunotherapy-refractory melanoma patients". Fecal transplant: doi.org/10.1126/science.abb5920 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.09 Problems with the VISION Trial & Stool Transplant Plus Nivo for Metastatic Melanoma
Today we have two short monologues for you on rec…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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