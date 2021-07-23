Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.09 Problems with the VISION Trial & Stool Transplant Plus Nivo for Metastatic Melanoma
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4.09 Problems with the VISION Trial & Stool Transplant Plus Nivo for Metastatic Melanoma

Today we have two short monologues for you on rec…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have two short monologues for you on recent papers. The first, by popular request, is the problems with the VISION trial, which treated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with lutetium-177–PSMA-617 (Lu-177–PSMA-617) radioligand therapy and standard of care. The second is on the paper recently published in Science titled "Fecal microbiota transplant promotes response in immunotherapy-refractory melanoma patients". Fecal transplant: doi.org/10.1126/science.abb5920 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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